The darkened Reformed Great Church of Debrecen in spectacular photos

On March 26, 2022, the decorative lighting of the Great Reformed Church in Debrecen was turned off, along with several famous Hungarian buildings. The World Conservation Fund (WWF), which organizes the Earth Hour, calls on supporters of the movement to turn off unnecessary lights and electrical equipment for an hour on the last Saturday of March each year before the clock changes. The purpose of symbolic decoupling is to draw attention to climate change and the importance of conserving natural values and a sustainable lifestyle.

debreceninap.hu

Photos: MTI / Zsolt Czeglédi