The bicycle path between Diószegi and Panoráma út has been completed

A total of 8 kilometers of bicycle paths will be built in the eastern part of the city in four phases, three of which have already been completed. So soon the whole section will be available to those living there and to tourists.

More than 8 kilometers of cycle paths have been and are being built in the eastern part of the city, divided into four sections. Three sections have already been completed, including the section between Wesselényi Street and Vágóhíd Street, the Vágóhíd Street area is still undergoing work, but the section from Diószegi út to Panoráma út is ready.

For the people living here, this trip is not only for sports and leisure but also for daily, new transport opportunities related to work.

The further development of the cycle path network in the eastern part of the city started in 2021, from HUF 759 and a half gross.

With the development of the cycle path in the eastern part of the city, we have made great strides towards safe transportation.

Within a year or two, the city’s bike path network will reach 108 kilometers, and by the end of the decade, 130 kilometers.

