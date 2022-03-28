Death of a 17-year-old girl from Debrecen: a young man from Püspökladány was arrested

As we reported, a 17-year-old girl in Debrecen had a drug overdose and then lost her life in the hospital, despite professional medical intervention.

Police were informed that an 18-year-old had been arrested in connection with the case. The resident of Püspökladány was detained on March 24, 2022, due to a well-founded suspicion of committing a drug trafficking offense at the Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters.

The arrest of the man was ordered by the Debrecen District Court on Saturday on the recommendation of the prosecutor’s office.

 

