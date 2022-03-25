17-Year-Old Girl Dies Because of One Ecstasy Pill

On March 11th, 2022, one of the hospitals in Debrecen reported to the police that they were fighting for the life of a young girl who, according to investigations, had become ill because of drug consumption. The girl died on March 21st despite professional medical care.

According to the available information, the girl obtained two ecstasy pills on the evening of March 10th, 2022. One was taken by her and the other by a 22-year-old girlfriend. However, the young girl became ill from the drug, fainted, and they had to call an ambulance.

The police began to search for the dealer. The clues led all the way to Püspökladány. The girls are suspected of having previously bought the pills from an 18-year-old boy. Debrecen investigators arrested him, interrogated him as a suspect at the police station, detained him in a criminal custody and made a motion to arrest him.

The Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters has launched an investigation into a well-founded suspicion of committing a drug trafficking offense.

debreceninap.hu

pixabay