Hungarian team with Patrik Nyikos from Debrecen took second place in European Bocuse D’Or final

After the Danish team and ahead of the Norwegians, the Hungarian team consisting of the chef Bence Dalnoki and the Commis Nyrik Patrik commis from Debrecen took second place in the European continental final of the Bocuse d’Or cooking competition, which was held in Budapest on Wednesday and Thursday. The Hungarian team will be able to take part in the Bocuse d’Or World Final in Lyon next year.

Teams from 17 nations were able to prepare their dishes at the continental final held as part of the Sirha Budapest International Gastronomy Exhibition, and the Hungarian team – Bence Dalnoki, sous chef and commis of Michelin-starred Stand Restaurant – competed on Thursday. Tamás Széll assisted the team as a coach, chaired by Szabina Szulló.

The prize for the best commis (assistant) of the competition went to Thilda Martensson from Sweden, the best meat plate also went to the Swedes, and the best plate theme went to the British team. After the announcement of the results, Bence Dalnoki told MTI that he thinks that a lot of work is the secret of the results:

“We tried to perfect every single item we came up with and get the most out of the ingredients, all nicely. We worked a lot on it, we put everything we could into it. ”

– he stressed. As he added, the fact that they work together with Tamás Széll and Szabina Szulló also contributed to the result. “It mattered a lot that we were a familiar team and of course their professional knowledge about Bocuse d’Or. I owe a lot to them” – the chef of the Hungarian team praised his teammates.

Speaking about the ingredients for this year’s competition, he said the deer is close to his heart and hands in every way. “We also work with him a lot in the restaurant, we really like to use it, because the Hungarian deer is very good quality”. Potatoes are a relatively light ingredient, but that’s why it’s harder to show a face that’s really interesting, ”said Bence Dalnoki about the main ingredient in this year’s plate theme, adding, however, he feels like it did. Looking at the 2023 Lyon finals, Bence Dalnoki highlighted that this second place only motivates him to prepare even higher with even more effort and momentum.

Tamás Széll, who won first place as a competitor in the previous continental final in Budapest in 2016, said that the fact that Hungary has been present at Bocuse d’Or for ten years must have mattered a lot.

“During that time, we managed to gather a lot of know-how and we also learned how to compete. A lot depends on how the kitchen work, communication is organized ”

– saidTamás Széll.

The top ten finishers at Bocuse d’Or Europe qualified for the 2023 Lyon final. Behind Denmark, Hungary and Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Finland, France, Great Britain, Switzerland, and Belgium reached the world finals respectively.

