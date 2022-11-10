Lidl Has Recalled One of Its Salty Snacks

Tóháti Zsuzsa

The product can cause allergic reactions in gluten-sensitive consumers, so its consumption should be avoided in their case.

 

Lidl Magyarország Bt. has recalled the 100-gram, salty-flavored Snack Day Bio lentil sticks because the product contains unmarked gluten, the National Food Chain Safety Office (Nébih) announced on its website on Thursday. Nébih drew the public’s attention to the fact that the product may cause allergic reactions in gluten-sensitive consumers, so consumption should be avoided in their case.


Lentil sticks with an expiration date of July 20th, 2023 and item number 341127 can be returned to any Lidl store, where the price of the product will be refunded even without a receipt proving the purchase.

MTI
Photo: Nébih

