Young Boy Jumps From the First Floor of Debrecen Fórum

Something terrible has happened today at Debrecen Fórum.

According to the press, someone jumped from the first floor of the shopping centre into the parking lot early Thursday afternoon.

The National Ambulance Service confirmed that the ambulances that arrived at the scene took a young boy to hospital in a serious, life-threatening condition.

Anyone can find themselves in a crisis situation that can only be resolved with external help. If you feel that you need help, call the toll-free number 116-123 or 06 80 820 111 for people in crisis!

dehir.hu

pixabay