Sweets were collected for needy children at a gym in Debrecen

As in previous years, UniFit is launching a charity chocolate collection campaign this year. The fitness center of the University of Debrecen wants to bring smiles to children’s faces together with the guests. Everyone who comes to train is asked to contribute to the happiness of the little ones with chocolate.

The goodies collected will be given to children in need on the occasion of Santa Claus. In recent years, for example, children in a Czapókert kindergarten and the little ones in the Nagysándor settlement have been able to enjoy sweets.

Tamás Balogh, director of the fitness center in the Nagyerdei Stadium, told unideb.hu that UniFit has been at the forefront of organizing chocolate collection campaigns for years.

The manager of UniFit said: I would like to encourage people who can take part in charity campaigns as Advent approaches since it is a good thing to unite and help others.

Visitors to the fitness center can be rewarded for their kindness, as three monthly passes will be drawn among those participating in the charity campaign. Sweets are collected at the UniFit reception.