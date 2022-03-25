Police in Debrecen are looking for the man in the picture on suspicion of theft

The Debrecen Police Headquarters 09010/1630/2021. investigates a criminal offense on suspicion of theft.

According to the data of the investigation, on August 29, 2021, around 8 pm, a hitherto unknown person stole a candelabra from an ice cream parlor building on Péterfia Street in Debrecen.

The Debrecen Police Headquarters asks that anyone who recognizes the man in the photo or has information about the crime report in person at the Debrecen Police Headquarters (Debrecen, Budai Ézsaiás utca No. 4) or make a report by phone 06-52 / 457 -040 or the telephone number on 06-80 / 555-111 or 112, the toll-free emergency number. Reports are treated confidentially by the police.

police.hu