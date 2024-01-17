Suspect in the Tószeg Double Murder is in Custody

Police
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Suspect in the Tószeg Double Murder is in Custody

The suspect of the double murder in Tószeg was arrested and taken into custody, the Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok County Police Headquarters told MTI.

The 59-year-old man is suspected of killing a man and a woman in a family house in Tószeg; the two bodies were found by the police early Monday evening after a citizen’s report.

The police arrested a man who was reasonably suspected of having committed the crime in Bugyi, Pest County, and who also confessed committing the crime, they wrote. The suspect said that the victims had taken him in before, but a few days ago he killed his victims after an argument. The investigating authority detained the suspect and is initiating his arrest.

 

MTI

Related Posts

A man tried to steal three cars in one night in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Debrecen police are looking for witnesses to an accident

Bácsi Éva

Suspect in the Tószeg Double Murder is in Custody

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *