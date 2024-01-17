Suspect in the Tószeg Double Murder is in Custody

The suspect of the double murder in Tószeg was arrested and taken into custody, the Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok County Police Headquarters told MTI.

The 59-year-old man is suspected of killing a man and a woman in a family house in Tószeg; the two bodies were found by the police early Monday evening after a citizen’s report.

The police arrested a man who was reasonably suspected of having committed the crime in Bugyi, Pest County, and who also confessed committing the crime, they wrote. The suspect said that the victims had taken him in before, but a few days ago he killed his victims after an argument. The investigating authority detained the suspect and is initiating his arrest.

