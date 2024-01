On Friday, the wholesale price of gasoline and diesel will also increase. The former will be HUF 3 gross, while the purchase price of diesel will be HUF 4 gross.



Taking into account the current average prices, if the above change also appears at the gas stations, we can refuel at the following average prices from Friday:

95 gasoline: HUF 581/liter, diesel: HUF 614/liter

– writes Holtankoljak.hu.