A swan frozen in the icy water was rescued from frozen Lake Tisza

A swan fell into the captivity of the ice of Lake Tisza between Kisköre and Abádszalók, a few meters from the shore, reported András Süveges on the Facebook page of ‘Ezerarcú Tisza-tó’.

As he writes, the bird was probably suffering from being frozen in ice all weekend before he noticed it while taking photos on Sunday. He asked for help, and on Monday morning several people organized the rescue of the swan in trouble.

Thanks to this cooperation of the public, it was possible to free the swan trapped in the ice in time, so the bird did not have to spend another night on the ice.