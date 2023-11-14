Mass Accident on M0 Motorway: Road Has Been Closed, Rescue Helicopter Arrived at the Scene

A woman got injured in a serious mass accident on M0 motorway on Tuesday morning. A rescue helicopter also arrived on the scene, and there is a complete road closure at the site of the accident.
A serious accident occurred on the southern section of the M0 motorway, in the direction of the M5 motorway, at junction 7 on Tuesday morning, where two lorries and two trucks collided at km 10.
The traffic on the entire side has been stopped, the congestion is 5 kilometers long, the traffic on the opposite side is also congested for almost 2 kilometers, utinform.hu has reported.
Professional firefighters of the capital were alerted to the scene, where a rescue helicopter also arrived. The units have started de-energizing the vehicles, the Disaster Management informed the press.
The technical rescue may last for a long time. Those who want to continue on M0 motorway should exit M7 motorway at Székesfehérvár or Martonvásár, but at the latest at Érd, and use M6 motorway.
utinform.hu
kekvillogo.hu
pixabay