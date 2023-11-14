Mass Accident on M0 Motorway: Road Has Been Closed, Rescue Helicopter Arrived at the Scene

A woman got injured in a serious mass accident on M0 motorway on Tuesday morning. A rescue helicopter also arrived on the scene, and there is a complete road closure at the site of the accident.

A serious accident occurred on the southern section of the M0 motorway, in the direction of the M5 motorway, at junction 7 on Tuesday morning, where two lorries and two trucks collided at km 10.

The traffic on the entire side has been stopped, the congestion is 5 kilometers long, the traffic on the opposite side is also congested for almost 2 kilometers, utinform.hu has reported.

Professional firefighters of the capital were alerted to the scene, where a rescue helicopter also arrived. The units have started de-energizing the vehicles, the Disaster Management informed the press.

The technical rescue may last for a long time. Those who want to continue on M0 motorway should exit M7 motorway at Székesfehérvár or Martonvásár, but at the latest at Érd, and use M6 ​​motorway.

