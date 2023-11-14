A 16-year-old boy robbed an unconscious woman at the train station in Debrecen

The juvenile defendant noticed the unconscious woman, but instead of calling for medical help, he took her purse.

According to the indictment, on the evening of May 22, 2023, the victim was walking towards the underpass of the Debrecen railway station, hurrying to catch the train. However, at the top of the stairs, she tripped and rolled down the stairs, knocking her unconscious from the impact. The woman lying on the ground was noticed by the 16-year-old boy who was on his way to one of the platforms in the subway. He saw that the woman was injured, but he did not offer her help, but took advantage of her helpless state, picked up her bag from the ground, and ran.

The juvenile boarded a train, looked through the bag on the way, and took out the victim’s mobile phone and HUF 1,600 in cash. After he got home, he threw away the bag with the valuables, personal documents, and bank card in it.

The perpetrator caused more than HUF 80,000 in damage to the victim, most of which was recovered. The police in Hajdúhadháza found the mobile phone and the cash in the defendant’s apartment and returned them to the woman. The victim got the bag and his documents back because the accused, who confessed to his crime, showed the police where he threw it.

The District Prosecutor’s Office of Debrecen charges the juvenile defendant with the crime of robbery, the misdemeanor of failing to provide assistance, as well as the misdemeanor of misusing a public document and misusing a cash-substitute payment instrument. In his indictment, he proposed that the Debrecen Magistrate’s Court sentenced the youth to a correctional institution and order the confiscation of assets against him up to the amount of 3,000 forints that have not been returned.

(District Prosecutor’s Office of Debrecen)