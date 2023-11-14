The athletes from Debrecen returned home from the kempo world championship with four gold and one silver medal

This year’s UWSKF World Championship, which will be held in France, ended with outstanding results for the fighters of Spartan Kempo Debrecen.

Master András Muzsnay fought his way up to the second place on the podium in the bare-handed form exercise, but he managed to reach the highest level with his superior victories in the full contact competition numbers. He was able to return home with two gold medals around his neck.

Szabolcs Szombati won both his ground wrestling and wrestling numbers by submission, so he pocketed the two gold medals at the world competition with clear dominance. The results of Szabolcs and András are also outstanding, as they did not spend their four months of competition preparation simply training, but actively competed, trained, studied and worked during this period. And based on their selected points, they both qualified for next year’s world competition – President Péter Keresztesi informed our portal.