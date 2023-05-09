The Kempo team from Debrecen returned home from the national championship in Székesfehérvár with great success

Spartan Kempo Debrecen Zen Bu Ka team returned home with outstanding results from the adult national championship held in Székesfehérvár at the weekend.

According to the association’s statement, 170 kempo fighters entered the competition, which amounted to more than 650 entries. In the fights that took place from morning to night, the fighters of Spartan Kempo Debrecen excelled in the highest fighting and technical numbers.

In the full contact A-competition, considered the king of the competitions, the Debrecen players won all the matches with unanimous points or knockouts, but they also dominated the upper part of the field in the technical numbers. Many gold medals were won in both bare-handed and armed formative exercises.

Three competitors excelled in the master category, where the fights were already for selected points. In this category, Spartan Kempo Debrecen fighters managed to collect 8 gold medals. In addition to competing, the team from Debrecen also excelled in judging, they led an entire team with 6 delegated judges.

The Spartan Kempo Debrecen team finished second overall out of 32 teams. The fighters won 17 gold, 9 silver and 6 bronze medals at the national event.

debreceninap.hu