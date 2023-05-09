Aerated concrete factory was handed over in Biharkeresztes

The first Hungarian-owned aerated concrete factory was handed over on Monday in Biharkeresztes. For the HUF 14 billion investment, Innoscitech Kft. won a HUF 5.5 billion state subsidy.

At the opening ceremony, Minister of Construction and Transport János Lázár said that the development of Innoscitech Kft., a member of the Bayer Construct group of companies, fits well with the government’s effort to strengthen the production of Hungarian profits from Hungarian raw materials, Hungarian work, and Hungarian expertise.

In the past 12 years, the Hungarian government has invested HUF 25 billion in the Hungarian construction industry, he said. “At the same time, we cannot be completely satisfied, because a significant part of the huge sum migrated abroad to other people,” he pointed out.

The goal is to keep as much money as possible in Hungary, he stated, stressing that the Hungarian economy and the Hungarian construction industry will be transformed in the spirit of this: a change of pace, a change of direction, and a redesign will follow in the Hungarian construction industry and architecture industry.

János Lázár called the new law on the order of state investments, which is already on the parliament’s table, one of the pillars of the process. The other pillar is the complete review of Hungarian architecture and the new law on Hungarian architecture, he said. The latter will also include the national architectural economy strategy, which ensures the production of building materials in Hungary, their trade and use in Hungary, and the keeping of profits in Hungary – indicated the minister, adding that they will also ensure that adequate knowledge, capital and expertise are available for all of this.

According to János Lázár, “This is not an easy experiment, because in Europe, in the world, we are in a liberalized, globalized market”.

“The task and responsibility of the current Hungarian government, especially ours, a nationally committed and patriotic government, is to create a place for Hungarian businesses in Hungary, in the Carpathian Basin,” the minister emphasized.

He added: they respect and recognize the activities of those foreigners who have invested in the construction industry in the past 32 years, but today there is Hungarian capital, Hungarian expertise and Hungarian businesses that can step into their place and take over their tasks and roles.

These steps will be taken at the cost of negotiations and compromises, “but if they force us to fight, we will not shy away from the fight,” he said.

János Lázár stated: “Neither now nor in the future will the government of Viktor Orbán back down under any international economic or political pressure if the interests of Hungarian businesses have to be represented in the country or in the Carpathian Basin.

The Minister of Construction and Transport also spoke in Biharkeresztes about the creation of a new economic power center in the Debrecen-Miskolc-Nyíregyháza triangle

Levente Magyar, the parliamentary state secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, indicated at the factory opening: ready-made technology for the production of aerated concrete was not bought from abroad, but a world-class process was developed locally, with experts gathered from all over the world.

He praised the Bayer Construct group of companies, which creates significant investments in Hungary and the surrounding countries even in the midst of economic challenges. This requires courage and innovation, a risk-taking ability that is rare in Europe – added the state secretary.

István Vitányi, the Fidesz parliamentary representative of the region, welcomed the fact that Innoscitech Kft. installed one of the most modern technologies in the local industrial park and created new jobs. He said that the region now has a basic infrastructure that is attractive to investors, and through its development, “the former ‘dark’ Bihar is becoming more and more clear”.

Attila Balázs, the president and CEO of Bayer Construct Zrt., said that the aerated concrete factory operating with market-leading technology is characterized by cost efficiency, speed and quality. Europe’s most modern aerated concrete factory was built in Biharkeresztes, he said. He added that the factory produces 600,000 cubic meters of aerated concrete per year, which, depending on the size, enables the construction of 20,000-30,000-50,000 apartments per year. Half of their production is exported, he said.

In the company’s press release, it is also indicated that almost a hundred new jobs were created in the Biharkeresztes area with the HUF 14 billion investment.

A 15,000-square-meter production hall was built to receive the technology on an area of about 7 hectares in Biharkraesztes. The production facility provides 24-hour production. The designers and manufacturers of the technology were Dutch and German companies. The production machine line also enables the production of masonry elements, bridges, and – for the first time in Hungary – reinforced wall panels. The technology is suitable for the pre-production of large quantities of durable building materials (block elements, partition walls, frame-filling elements, reinforced panels) based on a specific raw material recipe, they wrote.

MTI

Photo: In an image taken with a drone, the aerated concrete factory of Innoscitech Kft., belonging to the Bayer group of companies, on Biharkeresztes, on the day of its handover, May 8, 2023. The HUF 14 billion investment was realized with HUF 5.5 billion in state aid. MTI/Zsolt Czeglédi