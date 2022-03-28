A brother and sister stole the catalyst of a parked car in Debrecen

On March 24, 2022, at 10:50 a.m., a report was received by the police that suspicious people were being seen near a parked car on Mikszáth Kálmán Street in Debrecen, who had presumably removed the catalyst. The officers immediately went to the specified location and, according to the information obtained, captured the thieves in one of the nearby streets. The 20- and 17-year-olds also found the cut-off catalyst in their car and the device used to commit it.

The siblings were brought to the station, where they were interrogated as suspects. They were prosecuted for a well-founded suspicion of theft.

police.hu