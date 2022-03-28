Police interrogated four men for trafficking in a new psychoactive substance

The Criminal Department of the Hajdúnánás Police Station is prosecuting two civilians, a resident of Hajdúböszörmény and a resident of Tiszaújváros, for a well-founded suspicion of committing a criminal offense of misuse of a new psychoactive substance. According to the data of the investigation, the four men regularly sold new psychoactive substances in Polgár for financial gain.

Men who were reasonably suspected of having committed the crime were arrested by police on March 25, 2022, taken to the police station, and interrogated as suspects. Investigators seized more than two million forints, new psychoactive substances, and tools for distribution during the research in their apartment.

The investigating authority detained the 31, 34-year-old civilian, and 43-year-old suspects in Hajdúböszörmény and issued a motion to arrest them. Their fourth, 24-year-old partner from Tiszaújváros can defend himself freely.

police.hu

Picture: illustration.