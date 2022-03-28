The 24-hour speed control campaign of the police has ended in Hajdú-Bihar county

Bácsi Éva

According to the previous announcement, the police officers serving in the staff of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters carried out a speed check in the ROADPOL “Speedmarathon” operation on the whole territory of the county from 6 am on March 24, 2022, to 6 am on March 25, 2022.

Officers performed speed checks at 59 locations. Of these, 17 traffic jams were set up at a location recommended to citizens by police under a previous call.

During the inspection, the number of speeding was 105, and in addition, 14 other violations were detected by police.

 

police.hu

