Man had an accident while drunk and then fell asleep on the wheel

On the evening of November 13, 2021, the staff of the Balmazújváros Police Headquarters inspected the roads leading into the city, during which they became aware of a smashed car on Daru-Csegei Street. They immediately went to the vehicle in which they found a sleeping man. The resident of Tiszacsege was woken up and told the officers that he had been drinking alcohol and had an accident before sitting behind the wheel.

As it turned out, the 49-year-old man was driving toward the center of Balmazújváros in his car when he drove off at a traffic sign, then parked and fell asleep. The driver was taken to the police station, where investigators interrogated him on suspected driving offenses for driving while intoxicated. He confessed.

The Balmazújváros Police Headquarters carried out the necessary procedural steps and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

