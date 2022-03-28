Once again, food distribution was organized in Debrecen

The Debrecen Women’s Public Association for Unsolicited Attention has been supporting the hard-working people of the city for more than a decade – a statement. In our food distributions announced for the last Sunday of every month, we try to help our most vulnerable fellow human beings in our humble ways.

We find it sad that the survival of even more families has been jeopardized by the rise in inflation, and many low-income, low-income families have daily livelihood problems due to the rise in prices.

That is why the Debrecen Women’s Public Association of Unsolicited Attention on the last Sunday of the month – as it has been making it to a new location in Debrecen for more than a decade, the 2nd He once again invited the poor living in the city to the area between Posta and Ispotály Street.

We were waiting for everyone to help with the free lunch. We asked those close to whom our needy, hard-working fellow human beings would inform us that they were being hosted by the civilians of Debrecen. At the free food distribution, we were waiting for all our compatriots in need with a bowl of hot lunch, fresh bread, and pastries. The menu, as previously voted by our guests, was stuffed cabbage.

It doesn’t run to the poor for this dish, so we served real delicacy to them. You know, they’ll have cabbage stuffed on the last Sunday of the month. Many people know us as “stuffed cabbage”. As always in recent years, small retirees were in the majority. Once upon a time, there was a saying that chicken was food for retirees. Today, for many small retirees, this is an unattainable luxury, even at a maximum price. From his small salary, he no longer runs for this.

Many people said that at the end of the month they could not be found in the crate at the end of the month, and they were looking for millions in their bank accounts, which according to the CSO “should” be there. What they can do is either trigger their medications or eat them. There is no other option. Only by eating can they save, buying new clothes and shoes is an unattainable dream for them.

Even now, more people have arrived with young children, it is sad to see children who by the age of a few had already learned that there were none. Maybe they knew that word sooner than “father” or “mother”. Their smiles are still sincere because for them it is “natural”, they grow up in this. The most beautiful gift for them is to get hot food every day on the weekends. We know this doesn’t always work out. We often look at little girls and boys with teary eyes, our hearts clenching at the thought of what life awaits them. The children coming with their parents were also in for a surprise, there was a lollipop, a pretzel, which tasted good. Their joy was heartbreaking when they showed the “booty” to Mom, Dad.

The 150 servings of food ran out quickly, everyone got lunch. Unfortunately, many people find themselves in an almost hopeless life situation. In 2010 the government promised not to leave anyone on the side of the road. “Sir, this has been respected, nothing more. They tipped us on the right bottom and kicked us into the ditch. It’s good to be deep so we can’t climb out, ”said a man in his 60s. Then he resignedly added, “You know, we’re not taken for granted by the“ beaks, ”we don’t see from the Castle. We don’t have to be protected, we are not Hungarian people? ”

We were unable to respond to these suggestions. It is our belief that we cannot be indifferent to those who do not take the place of the sunny side of life, who, through no fault of their own, struggle every day to stay afloat.

Our small team will continue to be waiting for all our neighbors who need help on the last Sunday of every month. Unfortunately, this is all we can do to alleviate the injustice of life. We call anyone who wants to help, with both hands or financial support.

Next time, on April 24, we are waiting for our fellow human beings living in poor financial conditions with great love.

Anyone wishing to contribute in any way to the hospitality of the needy can call from Monday to Friday from 9 am to 4 pm on the following telephone numbers: 52/476 405

Mobile, every day of the week: 30,941,963

By bank transfer: Account number of the Debrecen Women’s Public Association: Unsolicited Attention:

Civil Bank ZRT 612 00261-11059802

Please enter in the announcement: food distribution, 2022

Ibolya Tukoráné Kádár, head of the association