Ten types drugs were found in the body of the deceased drummer of the Foo Fighters

Opioids, marijuana, and other drugs have been found in Taylor Hawkins’ body, the BBC news portal quoted Colombian investigators as saying.

Based on the toxicological report, traces of ten drugs were detected in the musician who died at the age of fifty. The cause of death is still unknown, investigators did not say drugs played a role in it.

Hawkins died at a hotel in Bogota, and his band would have performed at a music festival over the weekend.

An ambulance arrived at the hotel on Saturday night after being called to a man complaining of chest pain. They tried to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful, then declared him dead, the city health authority said.

The Colombian Attorney General’s Office said the investigation was ongoing and more details would be released later.

Fans of the band, who came to town for the concert, placed flowers in front of the hotel.

Hawkins has been playing in the Foo Fighters since 1997 and has played hits such as “Learn to Fly” and “Best of You”. She was previously the drummer for Canadian singer Alanis Morissette.

Foo Fighters, a well-known name in the world of alternative rock, would have performed at the next stop on his South American tour on Friday in Colombia’s capital, Bogota.

MTI

Photo: Facebook/taylorhawkinsofficial/