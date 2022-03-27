Drug Overdose Might Be the Cause of Foo Fighters Drummer’s Death

Shortly before their concert on Friday, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was found dead in his hotel room in Bogota.

According to the Colombian police, drugs may have caused the death of the drummer of the Foo Fighters, writes szeretlekmagyarorszag.hu. The exact cause of the 50-year-old musician’s death has not yet been determined, according to the police in Bogota, but those close to Hawkins say the death could be linked to drug use.

The Foo Fighters would have performed at the Estereo Picnic Festival in Colombia, shortly before the performance, the drummer complained of chest pains, so the hotel staff called the ambulance, but by the time they arrived, Taylor Hawkins was dead. Taylor Hawkins has been a member of the Foo Fighters since 1997, but has also played the drums of the Queen and Red Hot Chili Peppers on a one-off basis. He married Alison Hawkins in 2005 and had two children.

Photo: Facebook/taylorhawkinsofficial/

mirror.co.uk