National Museum to Close Due to Covid-19

The Hungarian National Museum and its affiliates will be closed from Wednesday on due to coronavirus-related restrictions. The museum said on Tuesday that its staff would be working on the museum’s websites, making a large part of its programmes available online, including guided tours of the collections scheduled for November. Collections belonging to the National Museum that will also stay closed include the Semmelweis Medical History Museum, the Esztergom Castle Museum, the Rákóczi Museum in Sárospatak and the King Matthias Museum in Visegrád and smaller museums elsewhere. The museums are planning to stay closed until December 10.

