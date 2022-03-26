Rainfall to Arrive in the Middle of Next Week

A Mediterranean cyclone might end the drought from the middle of next week. There is a chance of significant precipitation in the country.

In the next few days, the anticyclone that causes dry weather will gradually descend over Europe, with cold, arctic air flowing from the north to the western parts of the continent. This colder air mass also arrives in the Mediterranean basin, where it mixes with the warm, humid air mass to form a Mediterranean cyclone.



It will rain around Wednesday and Thursday.

Small showers in the northern part of the country may first occur on Tuesday, followed by rainfall over a larger area on Wednesday night due to the Mediterranean cyclone. According to current calculations, it could fall almost all over the country on Thursday, more than 20 millimeters of rain may fall in some landscapes.

idokep.hu

pixabay