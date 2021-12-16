38,000 Children Registered for Vaccination

National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on 38,000 Children Registered for Vaccination

Some 38,000 children have been registered for vaccination against coronavirus since the registration was opened last week, the state secretary heading the working group for the vaccination campaign said on Wednesday.

 

GPs’ offices and 77 hospitals nationwide have started the inoculation of the 16,000 children who have already made an appointment after registration, István György told public television. Children’s inoculation is highly important, as children can spread the disease even though they usually display only milder symptoms, he said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

38,000 Children Registered for Vaccination

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Tunisia, Hungary to Mutually Honor Immunity Certificates

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Hungary to Donate 200,000 Vaccines to Egypt

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *