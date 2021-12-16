38,000 Children Registered for Vaccination

Some 38,000 children have been registered for vaccination against coronavirus since the registration was opened last week, the state secretary heading the working group for the vaccination campaign said on Wednesday.

GPs’ offices and 77 hospitals nationwide have started the inoculation of the 16,000 children who have already made an appointment after registration, István György told public television. Children’s inoculation is highly important, as children can spread the disease even though they usually display only milder symptoms, he said.

