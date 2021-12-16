Vaccine Production Working Group Holds Inaugural Meeting

A working group of health experts tasked with deciding the vaccine produced and the production methods used in Hungary’s first vaccine manufacturing plant, held its inaugural meeting on Wednesday.

The working group is composed of health experts of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences, national medical institutes and representatives of Debrecen University, as well as virologists, epidemiologists and health policy leaders of the human resources ministry, the human resources minister told journalists. The meeting put forward proposals for the production of inactivated and protein-based vaccines, Miklós Kásler said. He noted that the plan of a domestic vaccination plant had been announced over a year ago. A cornerstone ceremony of the Debrecen plant, in eastern Hungary, was held in September. The innovation and technology minister then said that the facility would start turning out doses by the end of 2022.

