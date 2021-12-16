Hungary Records 5,506 New Covid Infections, 153 Deaths

Altogether 153 patients died of a Covid-related illness over the past 24 hours, while 5,506 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Wednesday.

So far 6,194,221 people have received a first jab, while 5,906,701 have been fully vaccinated. Altogether 3,028,149 Hungarians have received a booster jab. The number of active infections stands at 165,202, while hospitals are treating 6,337 Covid-19 patients, 540 of whom need respiratory assistance. Since the first outbreak, 1,208,020 infections have been registered, while the number of fatalities has risen to 37,232. Fully 1,005,586 people have made a recovery. There are 42,569 people in official quarantine, while the number of tests taken stands at 8,890,023.

hungarymatters.hu