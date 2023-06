The lavender filed in Létavértes – Létai Levendulás – is organizing its traditional public lavender harvest on 8th and 9th of July.

If you like nature and lavender, you should go and try Létai Levendulás on 9th and 8th of July. Visitors can harvest their own lavender on the field after buying a special lavender bag.

Létai Levendulás is between Létavértes and Újléta.

Spend a unique, sunny day on the lavender field!

pixabay