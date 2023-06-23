Night of the Museums 2023 programs in Debrecen

On the Night of the Museums on June 24, 2023, the institutions in Debrecen await those interested with rich programs, including guided tours, museum pedagogic sessions, folk playhouses, concerts, stargazing, church and tower tours.
Date of the event: June 24, 2023 (16.00 – 24.00)
Participating institutions:
– Reformed Great Church of Debrecen
– Debrecen Reformed College
– Jewish Community of Debrecen
– Déri Museum
– MH István Bocskai 11th Armored Hajdú Brigade
– MODEM
– Magda Szabó Memorial House
Ticket sales:
1./ Early bird period: May 26 – June 11.
Ticket prices: ages 6-14: HUF 700
(adult) from the age of 15: HUF 2,000
2./ From June 12: 6-14 years old: HUF 1,000
(adult) from the age of 15: HUF 2,500
The wristband entitling to entry, which entitles you to view all participating exhibitions, can be purchased online or on-site.
Outdoor locations:
The Bocskai Brigade is preparing a special exhibition, the location of which is the Sesztina Gallery. Traditionally, the Garrison Band also plays before it.
The Déri Museum prepares outdoor programs in the week before the Night of the Museums, the location of which is Déri Square.
MODEM
Modem put a lot of emphasis on programs for foreigners, they prepare guided tours in English and Stand Up Comedy. MODEM is participating for the first time as a museum institution in the Night of Museums, it welcomes guests for an exclusive tour and a tour of works of art.
16:30 Casual museum pedagogy session/reception area
16:30 Re:Talk – groundbreaking round table discussion with Veiszer Alinda, Süli-Zakar Szabolcs, Pólik József, Dombi Tibor and Hajdu Imelda / inner garden
16:30 MOVIE KNIGHTS: Live music on the movie screen – Re:Make works in MODEM / 3rd floor
16:30 Guided tour with curator T. Nagy Katalin / ground floor exhibition space
17:00 Artifact WarehouseTOUR with Vizi Kata / MODEM Artifact Warehouse – ground floor
17:30 Performance by actor Mercs János and actor Katona Gábor / 2nd floor
17:30 Arco Nobile concert/ground floor exhibition space
18:00 Story-based museum pedagogy session with Csőke Kitti (5-11 years) / ground floor exhibition space
18:30 Artifact storageTOUR in English with Vizi Kata / MODEM art storage – ground floor
19:00 Guided tour with Papp Sára Irisz in English / ground floor exhibition space
19:00 Guided tour with curator Süli-Zakar Szabolcs / 2nd floor
20:00 Stand-Up in English with Hot Paprika Comedy / 3rd floor
20:00 Artifact WarehouseTOUR Vizi Kata / MODEM Artifact Warehouse – ground floor
20:30 Story-based museum pedagogy with Csőke Kitti (5-11 years) / 2nd floor
21:00 DJ BOOTSIE Trio & VJ Mimikri concert / inner garden
21:00 Guided tour with Dr.Hoffmann Miklós / ground floor exhibition space
22:00 Guided tour with Dr. Lakó Zsigmond in English / 2nd floor
23:00 Guided tour with Péter Gemza Péter / 2nd floor
23:00 Artifact WarehouseTOUR with Vizi Kata / MODEM Artifact Warehouse – ground floor
Along the Line – exhibition from the MODEM collection – foreground
Keserű Károly Keserü: Round and round – ground floor exhibition space
Re:Re – Artistic re-enactments, the art of re-enactment – 2nd-floor exhibition space
Jewish Community of Debrecen
Visiting the permanent exhibition
22:15 – 23:15 The program of the Rahel-Nőegylet Choir:
The program of the Rahel-Nőegylet Choir, traditional Jewish melodies. Music leader: Kreislerné Dr. Zsuzsanna Grósz, vice president – Jewish Community of Debrecen
Guided tour – Gábor Kreisler led by the president of Debrecen Chevra Kadisha
Déri Museum
Déri square programs:
16.00 István Bocskai of the Hungarian Armed Forces – Garrison Band of the 11th Armored Hajdú Brigade
17.00 László Vitéz – Millwork – puppet performance of the Vojtina Puppet Theater
18.00 Saturday afternoon jazz with the band Chico Manada
19.00 Bujinkan Hoshi Dojo – Budo and Ninjutsu – Japanese martial arts presentation
20.00 Rover Band concert
22.00 BLUES from HELL band concert
23.00 Siren’s Call – Crimson and Flaming Snails fire juggling show
16.00 – 21.00 People’s playground
Déri Museum
16.00 – 22.00 Zoltai gallery: Museum educational games, session
Ballroom: performances related to the permanent exhibition The World of Cívisek
17.00 Reunion – The Land of Fire and Water Screening of the scientific informative film
18.00 Ethnographer Dr. Márta Magyari: “You have to cook for your head” – farmers from Cívis in Debrecen
19.00 Historian and museologist Katalin Váradi: “Dear sir, I’m coming with the light to my house!” – Debrecen and the Catholics
20.00 József Dénes Kovács, historian, chief museologist: Cursed citizens of Cívis, or the life of the executioners of Debrecen
21.00 Historian Balázs Korompai, chief museologist: The apothecary’s mummy
Debrecen House of Literature and Ferenc Medgyessy Memorial Exhibition
Ferenc Medgyessy Memorial Exhibition
16.00 – 20.00 Pottery, crafts with Udvarhelyi Piroská
(folk craftsman, folk playhouse manager) under the Medgyessy arcades
Yard programs:
18.00 – 18.45 Forest concert Children’s concert with Zsuzsi Horváth
(folk music teacher, Ringató workshop leader)
20.00 – 20.45
Rotting Birds – Punk opera
A performance by the Independent Theatre
21.30 – 22.40 György Ferenczi and the 1st Pest Racks
16.00 – 22.00 Presentation of Plein-air painters
Debrecen House of Literature
Guided tours for the visually impaired are held every hour at the House of Debrecen Literature, there will be clay and crafts for children, and a children’s concert will be held in the courtyard.
Programs:
16.00 – 23.00 Hourly guided tours for the visually impaired
(Invisible exhibition) DIH two back rooms
16.00 – 24.00 Creative work with museum teacher Fruzsina Aranyi
(DIH first room)