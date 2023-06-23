Night of the Museums 2023 programs in Debrecen

On the Night of the Museums on June 24, 2023, the institutions in Debrecen await those interested with rich programs, including guided tours, museum pedagogic sessions, folk playhouses, concerts, stargazing, church and tower tours.

Date of the event: June 24, 2023 (16.00 – 24.00)

Participating institutions:

– Reformed Great Church of Debrecen

– Debrecen Reformed College

– Jewish Community of Debrecen

– Déri Museum

– MH István Bocskai 11th Armored Hajdú Brigade

– MODEM

– Magda Szabó Memorial House

Ticket sales:

1./ Early bird period: May 26 – June 11.

Ticket prices: ages 6-14: HUF 700

(adult) from the age of 15: HUF 2,000

2./ From June 12: 6-14 years old: HUF 1,000

(adult) from the age of 15: HUF 2,500

The wristband entitling to entry, which entitles you to view all participating exhibitions, can be purchased online or on-site.

Outdoor locations:

The Bocskai Brigade is preparing a special exhibition, the location of which is the Sesztina Gallery. Traditionally, the Garrison Band also plays before it.

The Déri Museum prepares outdoor programs in the week before the Night of the Museums, the location of which is Déri Square.

Modem put a lot of emphasis on programs for foreigners, they prepare guided tours in English and Stand Up Comedy. MODEM is participating for the first time as a museum institution in the Night of Museums, it welcomes guests for an exclusive tour and a tour of works of art.

Programs:

16:30 Ringató – art education program for families with Horváth Zsuzsi / 2nd floor

16:30 Casual museum pedagogy session/reception area

16:30 Re:Talk – groundbreaking round table discussion with Veiszer Alinda, Süli-Zakar Szabolcs, Pólik József, Dombi Tibor and Hajdu Imelda / inner garden

16:30 MOVIE KNIGHTS: Live music on the movie screen – Re:Make works in MODEM / 3rd floor

16:30 Guided tour with curator T. Nagy Katalin / ground floor exhibition space

17:00 Artifact WarehouseTOUR with Vizi Kata / MODEM Artifact Warehouse – ground floor

17:30 Performance by actor Mercs János and actor Katona Gábor / 2nd floor

17:30 Arco Nobile concert/ground floor exhibition space

18:00 Story-based museum pedagogy session with Csőke Kitti (5-11 years) / ground floor exhibition space

18:30 Artifact storageTOUR in English with Vizi Kata / MODEM art storage – ground floor

19:00 Guided tour with Papp Sára Irisz in English / ground floor exhibition space

19:00 Guided tour with curator Süli-Zakar Szabolcs / 2nd floor

20:00 Stand-Up in English with Hot Paprika Comedy / 3rd floor

20:00 Artifact WarehouseTOUR Vizi Kata / MODEM Artifact Warehouse – ground floor

20:30 Story-based museum pedagogy with Csőke Kitti (5-11 years) / 2nd floor

21:00 DJ BOOTSIE Trio & VJ Mimikri concert / inner garden

21:00 Guided tour with Dr.Hoffmann Miklós / ground floor exhibition space

22:00 Guided tour with Dr. Lakó Zsigmond in English / 2nd floor

23:00 Guided tour with Péter Gemza Péter / 2nd floor

23:00 Artifact WarehouseTOUR with Vizi Kata / MODEM Artifact Warehouse – ground floor

Exhibitions:

Along the Line – exhibition from the MODEM collection – foreground

Keserű Károly Keserü: Round and round – ground floor exhibition space

Re:Re – Artistic re-enactments, the art of re-enactment – 2nd-floor exhibition space

Jewish Community of Debrecen

Visiting the permanent exhibition

22:15 – 23:15 The program of the Rahel-Nőegylet Choir:

The program of the Rahel-Nőegylet Choir, traditional Jewish melodies. Music leader: Kreislerné Dr. Zsuzsanna Grósz, vice president – Jewish Community of Debrecen

22:30 – 23:30 Guided tour of the Rabbi room:

Guided tour – Gábor Kreisler led by the president of Debrecen Chevra Kadisha Déri Museum In the Déri Museum, in addition to Munkácsy’s Christ trilogy, there is also a new permanent exhibition on the history of the city called The World of Cívisek , which will be accompanied by lectures in the hall of the institution during the night.

Déri square programs:

16.00 István Bocskai of the Hungarian Armed Forces – Garrison Band of the 11th Armored Hajdú Brigade

17.00 László Vitéz – Millwork – puppet performance of the Vojtina Puppet Theater

18.00 Saturday afternoon jazz with the band Chico Manada

19.00 Bujinkan Hoshi Dojo – Budo and Ninjutsu – Japanese martial arts presentation

20.00 Rover Band concert

22.00 BLUES from HELL band concert

23.00 Siren’s Call – Crimson and Flaming Snails fire juggling show

16.00 – 21.00 People’s playground Déri Museum

16.00 – 22.00 Zoltai gallery: Museum educational games, session

Ballroom: performances related to the permanent exhibition The World of Cívisek

17.00 Reunion – The Land of Fire and Water Screening of the scientific informative film

18.00 Ethnographer Dr. Márta Magyari: “You have to cook for your head” – farmers from Cívis in Debrecen

19.00 Historian and museologist Katalin Váradi: “Dear sir, I’m coming with the light to my house!” – Debrecen and the Catholics

20.00 József Dénes Kovács, historian, chief museologist: Cursed citizens of Cívis, or the life of the executioners of Debrecen

21.00 Historian Balázs Korompai, chief museologist: The apothecary’s mummy Debrecen House of Literature and Ferenc Medgyessy Memorial Exhibition Ferenc Medgyessy Memorial Exhibition

16.00 – 20.00 Pottery, crafts with Udvarhelyi Piroská

(folk craftsman, folk playhouse manager) under the Medgyessy arcades Yard programs:

18.00 – 18.45 Forest concert Children’s concert with Zsuzsi Horváth

(folk music teacher, Ringató workshop leader)

20.00 – 20.45

Rotting Birds – Punk opera

A performance by the Independent Theatre

21.30 – 22.40 György Ferenczi and the 1st Pest Racks

16.00 – 22.00 Presentation of Plein-air painters

Debrecen House of Literature

Guided tours for the visually impaired are held every hour at the House of Debrecen Literature, there will be clay and crafts for children, and a children’s concert will be held in the courtyard.

Programs:

16.00 – 23.00 Hourly guided tours for the visually impaired

(Invisible exhibition) DIH two back rooms

16.00 – 24.00 Creative work with museum teacher Fruzsina Aranyi

(DIH first room)

Debrecen Reformed College

Visitors to the Reformed College can get to know the treasures of the three churches of Subcarpathia, among other things, there will be a puppet show, a craft show, an 1848 adventure game, a presentation of medieval knights, gerund raising and toga photography.

The detailed programs are available here

Reformed Great Church of Debrecen

During the interactive walk in the church square on the ground floor, visitors to the Great Reformed Church will get answers to what made Péter Méliusz Juhász, Kossuth, Csokonai, or Petőfi “trendy” in their own time. Participants can win surprises by filling in the permanent and temporary exhibitions on the second floor. The start of the unusual guided tours will be signaled by the ringing of bells, and thanks to the Hajdúság regional club of the Vega Astronomical Association, those interested can use binoculars to observe the evening sky from the panoramic walkway between the two towers. In the Reformed Small Church (Csonkatemplom), interested parties are welcome to take a tour of the tower.

The detailed programs are available here

Magda Szabó Memorial House

On the Night of the Museums, it is also worth visiting the Magda Szabó Memorial House in Debrecen, where a temporary exhibition was opened commemorating the 75th anniversary of the marriage of Magda Szabó and Tibor Szobotka.

The detailed programs are available here

Debrecen railway station

18:30 – 21:30 Introducing the MÁV Zrt. Debrecen Railway Regional Directorate

On the shortest night of the year, on St. John’s Eve, the Zsuzsi Erdei Vasút also joins the Night of Museums program series: they invite their passengers to Debrecen’s largest open-air “museum”, the Harmashegyi Forest, for stargazing.