Night of Museums at MODEM

In addition to the special guided tours, performative lectures, groundbreaking round table discussions and all-day art education sessions, MODEM welcomes those interested to the Night of Museums 2023 on June 24 with live music screenings of classic silent films and a concert by Dj Bootsie.

They put a lot of emphasis on programs for foreigners, they prepare guided tours in English and Stand Up Comedy. MODEM is participating for the first time as a museum institution in the Night of Museums, it welcomes guests for an exclusive tour and a tour of works of art.

Programs:

16:30 Ringató – art education program for families with Horváth Zsuzsi / 2nd floor

16:30 Casual museum pedagogy session/reception area

16:30 Re:Talk – groundbreaking round table discussion with Veiszer Alinda, Süli-Zakar Szabolcs, Pólik József, Dombi Tibor and Hajdu Imelda / inner garden

16:30 MOVIE KNIGHTS: Live music on the movie screen – Re:Make works in MODEM / 3rd floor

16:30 Guided tour with curator T. Nagy Katalin / ground floor exhibition space

17:00 Artifact WarehouseTOUR with Vizi Kata / MODEM Artifact Warehouse – ground floor

17:30 Performance by actor Mercs János and actor Katona Gábor / 2nd floor

17:30 Arco Nobile concert/ground floor exhibition space

18:00 Story-based museum pedagogy session with Csőke Kitti (5-11 years) / ground floor exhibition space

18:30 Artifact storageTOUR in English with Vizi Kata / MODEM art storage – ground floor

19:00 Guided tour with Papp Sára Irisz in English / ground floor exhibition space

19:00 Guided tour with curator Süli-Zakar Szabolcs / 2nd floor

20:00 Stand-Up in English with Hot Paprika Comedy / 3rd floor

20:00 Artifact WarehouseTOUR Vizi Kata / MODEM Artifact Warehouse – ground floor

20:30 Story-based museum pedagogy with Csőke Kitti (5-11 years) / 2nd floor

21:00 DJ BOOTSIE Trio & VJ Mimikri concert / inner garden

21:00 Guided tour with Dr.Hoffmann Miklós / ground floor exhibition space

22:00 Guided tour with Dr. Lakó Zsigmond in English / 2nd floor

23:00 Guided tour with Péter Gemza Péter / 2nd floor

23:00 Artifact WarehouseTOUR with Vizi Kata / MODEM Artifact Warehouse – ground floor

Exhibitions:

Along the Line – exhibition from the MODEM collection – foreground

Keserű Károly Keserü: Round and round – ground floor exhibition space

Re:Re – Artistic re-enactments, the art of re-enactment – 2nd-floor exhibition space

EARLY BIRD TICKETS UNTIL JUNE 11:

700 HUF between the ages of 6-14

and 2,000 HUF from the age of 15

From JUNE 12:

1000 HUF between the ages of 6-14

and 2,500 HUF from the age of 15