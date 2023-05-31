The preparatory camp for the Miss World Hungary competition has opened in Siófok

The preparatory camp for the Magyarország Szépe – Miss World Hungary competition opened in Siófok on Tuesday. During the sub-competitions in the camp, it will be decided which of the 19 participants will be the 16 who will be included in the finale on June 11, which will be broadcast live on the Duna.

Competition director Kata Sarka told reporters at the five-star Reed Luxury Hotel & Bistro, the venue for the event, that was handed over on Tuesday, that 20 girls were expected to attend the camp, but one of them withdrew because she was preparing for her graduation exam.

The competition director highlighted that in the next two short weeks, the participants must perform in sports competitions, in a photo shoot without makeup, and they can show what they are talented at.

She added that the camp’s programs include language courses, walking and dance rehearsals, and learning choreography.

According to the previous information from the organizers, the winner of the final can hold the title of Miss World Hungary for one year, in addition, as part of her charity work, she will be the face of the Pest County Search and Rescue Service.

A novelty at this year’s competition is that the contestants march down the runway in sportswear instead of bikinis. In the creative tour, a new program element will be the queen’s tour, in which the finalists of the past seven years will return, recalling the competitions of previous years.

This year, the production has two social media faces for the first time, in the person of two former queens, the 2017 winner Koroknyai Virág and the 2019 Miss World Hungary Krisztina Nagypál. They regularly log in on social media platforms and report on the preparation and behind-the-scenes events.

After summing up the votes of the jury members – among others, competition directors Rogán Cecília and Kata Sarka, as well as Róbert Kárász, the creative director of Duna Médiaszolgáltató – the contestant with the most points wins the Miss World Hungary title and the opportunity to participate in the international final.

There will also be an audience prize winner this year, and viewers can vote for the contestant they consider the most beautiful, even from across the border, via a standard telephone number.

Róbert Lengyel (Becsülettel Siófokért Egyesület), the mayor of Siófok, said at the handover of the Reed Luxury Hotel & Bistro, which was built on the site of the former Palace, out of the approximately 6 billion forints, 1.3 billion forints from domestic and European Union tender support: “one of the southern shores of Balaton, if not his most impressive hotel was built”.

The politician expressed his hope that the hotel will have many guests who will contribute to the “building” of Siófok and the shaping of the environment by paying the tourist tax.

Szabolcs Juhász, the professional director of the Hungarian Tourism Agency (MTÜ), said that Hungarian tourism had an outstanding year last year: 2.8 million guests spent 8.8 million guest nights in the Balaton tourist area.

Investor Péter Zentai, the owner of the company interested in the Reed Luxury Hotel investment, said that the group of companies belonging to his interest has been active in tourism for a decade and has 10 hotels in Hungary and 4 hotels in Murau.

Without quality jobs, the development of tourism is impossible, they are dedicated to implementing investments at Lake Balaton that will provide service providers with work not only for a few months but for the whole year, he noted.

He added: this is very important for those who want to profit from Lake Balaton in the long term.

Balázs Klemm, the owner of the Hotel & More Group, which operates the hotel, said: the new hotel in Siófok was very much needed among guests who love Siófok and demand exceptionally high-quality service.

The interior design of the 20-room, 3-suite hotel evokes the atmosphere of the Maldives. The building has a 50-seat bistro, a separate room for 30 people, a wellness area, a large terrace, and a heated experience pool in the garden. Ingredients purchased from local producers are also used for the food prepared in the hotel’s kitchen.

(MTI)

Opening photo: The contestants of Magyarország Szépe – Miss World Hungary, in the middle is competition director Kata Sarka (j10) at the ceremonial opening of the Reed Luxury Hotel & Bistro in Siófok on May 30, 2023. The preparation camp of the Magyarország Szépe competition opened in the hotel. MTI/Tamás Vasvári