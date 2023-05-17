The candidates of Miss Hungary 2023 were presented – the finals will be held on June 11

The twenty contestants who can fight for this year’s title of Miss Hungary were presented in Budapest on Tuesday. The finals of the competition will be held on the Danube on June 11, when it will be revealed who will represent Hungary at the international Miss World finals, writes MTI.

After a short forced break due to the coronavirus epidemic, sixteen people from the preparation camp will make it to the large-scale gala show, which is returning with many innovations. The winner can hold the title of Miss Hungary for one year, and in addition, as part of her good work, she will be the face of the Pest County Search and Rescue Service – Barbara Somossy and Gergely Csitári, the two hosts of the competition, said at the presentation.

This year’s competition will feature the fact that the contestants will walk the runway in sportswear instead of bikinis. In the creative tour, a new program element will be the queen’s tour, in which the finalists of the past seven years will return, recalling the competitions of previous years.

The final of Miss Hungary has been shown in public media since 2014. This year, the national final will be broadcast live from 7:45 p.m. on June 11. This year, the production has two social media faces for the first time, in the person of two former queens, the 2017 winner Koroknyai Virág and the 2019 Miss Hungary Krisztina Nagypál. They regularly log in on social media platforms and report on the preparation and behind-the-scenes events.

In the finale, after summing up the votes of the jury members – among others, competition directors Rogán Cecília and Kata Sarka, as well as Róbert Kárász, creative director of Duna Médiaszolgáltató – the contestant with the most points wins the Miss World Hungary title and the opportunity to participate in the international final. There will also be an audience prize winner this year, and viewers can vote for the contestant they consider the most beautiful – even from across the border – by calling a standard rate phone number.

The slogan of the world competition is “Beauty with a purpose”. Therefore, one of the most important missions of Magyarország Szépe – Miss Hungary is still to draw attention to the importance of social responsibility: the future winner must embrace a charitable cause, which she represents both at home and at the world competition.

For the first time, the competition has an official foundation partner. The winner will be the social ambassador of the Pest County Search and Rescue Service for one year, participate in communication and take a role in social responsibility activities.

As it was said, the joint preparation has already started, the contestants took part in photo shoots and short film shooting and will soon go to the preparatory camp for two weeks. Four of the twenty contestants are eliminated in the camp sub-competitions, and sixteen can stand on the catwalk in the live broadcast. A background program is being prepared about their preparation, which can be seen by Duna viewers on the day before the final, June 10, from 7:40 p.m., entitled The Queen’s Path.

The selected twenty contestants: Réka Albutiu, Vanda Buzás, Lilla Csasztvan, Éva Gilicze, Boglárka Hacsi, Kitti Hatos, Zsanett Hegyi, Maja Hedvig Jagasics, Patrícia Koncz, Evelin Kovács, Alina Mészáros, Annamária Nagy, Henrietta Nagy, Nóra Nehez, Zafír Novák Bella, Fruzsina Oravecz, Anna Léda Polgári, Sára Snóbel, Orsolya Szabó and Natasa Zieger.

Opening image: Competition directors Cecília Rogán and Kata Sarka in the foreground, photo: MTI/Márton Mónus