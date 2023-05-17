The Debrecen Spring Exhibition opens, here are the latest contemporary works

On Saturday, May 20, the Debrecen Spring Exhibition will be launched for the 32nd time in the Bényi Gallery. Out of the 187 works submitted to the competition announced at the beginning of the year, 65 works were included in the exhibition. This year, the Debrecen Spring Exhibition awaits visitors with paintings and sculptures until June 20, said the Főnix Rendezvényszervező Közhasznú Nonprofit Kft.

At first impression, the exhibition may seem like a selection of playful works, but when the viewer accepts the invitation and immerses himself in what he sees, the tension caused by the often vibrant colors and the weight of what is being said breaks him down, confronting him with the drastic reality.

The viewer can peel back multidimensional layers of meaning and a series of associations in the Bényi Gallery’s latest exhibition of contemporary works. György Verebes, Mihály Prize winner, Hungarian Merited Artist Award winner, head of the Szolnok Art Colony, and president of Hungarian Painting Day, talks about the artists and the created exhibition at the opening of the event.

At the opening of the 32nd Debrecen Spring Exhibition, Szabolcs Komolay, chairman of the Cultural and Educational Committee, and Réka Mészáros, managing director of Főnix Rendezvényszerzóre Kft., give greetings. The event, which is connected with the award ceremony, is accompanied by the playing of violinist Orsolya Bogáti Bokor. Thanks to the sponsors of the exhibition, 10 of the 51 exhibiting artists will receive special recognition, whose identities will be revealed at the opening on May 20 at 3 p.m.

The list of exhibiting artists is as follows: Pál Baráth / Anna Mária Bere / Eszter Biró / György Bogdándy / László Buka / Judit Cs. Horváth / Tibor Csernok / Melitta Csorján / David Beeri / Anita Deák / János Drienyovszki / Zsolt Durucskó / Éva Mária Erdős / Zoltán Fátyol / Tamás Bence Fogarasi / Krisztina Füleki / Krisztina Gargya / Zoltán Gonda / László Győri / Tibor Hegedűs / Imre Kassai / Krisztina Kiss-Karácsony / Klaudia Kőrösi / Judit Komlódi / Éva Nuridsány / Attila Kővári / Gábor Kustár / Eszter Láng / Gábor Lukács / Mihály Magyar / Imre Makai / Gabriella Mallár / Nagy Csenge / Marcell Nagy / Erzsébet Palotai / Imre Rácz / Lajos Ritók / Tamás Rózsa István / István Subicz / Ferenc Géza Sulyok / Antónia Szabó / Zsuzsa Szász / Béla Szepessy / Barnabás Szilágyi / István Tamus / József Tarnóczi / József Toró / Zsófia Turchányi / Rudolf Velényi / Lotti Zádor / Antal Zakar.

The 32nd Debrecen Spring Exhibition can be visited between May 21 and June 20, 2023, during the opening hours of the Bényi Gallery.