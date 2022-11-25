The gallery in Debrecen is auctioning paintings and works of art

For the 71st time, Villás Galéria in Debrecen is organizing its auction of paintings and works of art.

Among the works included in the auction are works by renowned painters and sculptors such as Oszkár Glatz, János Tornyai or Miklós Melocco.

You can bid on 246 items, of which the most expensive starting price is jj. Károly Markó’s painting “View of Florence” is included, the picture starts at HUF 8.5 million.

A Hollóháza porcelain bowl decorated by Endre Szász can be had for HUF 1,100, while the auction of a polished bonbonnier starts at HUF 600.

The auction starts on December 3rd at 3:00 p.m. in Debrecen, at 2 Bem tér.

 

