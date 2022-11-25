150 portions of free food are distributed again in Debrecen

The Debrecen Women’s Public Association of Kéretlen Figyelem welcomes the people of Debrecen with a difficult fate at its usual free food distribution, on the last Sunday of the month.

All Debrecen residents who could use a bowl of hot food are invited to visit us on November 27, 2022 (Sunday) between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. The food distribution will take place in the parking lot in front of Trafóház on Ispotály Street next to Petőfi Square.

We would like to inform you that we can provide a hot meal for a total of 150 people. The menu will be stuffed cabbage with fresh bread according to the previous request. Based on the epidemiological regulations, we provide pre-boxed food. We provide hand disinfection on site! We ask our guests to wear a mask. We invite everyone who wants to help, with both hands or with financial support. We are also waiting for donations from the residents of Debrecen, primarily SUSTAINABLE food – in unlimited quantities – fruit, potatoes, oil, cleaning products. Those who wish to help or provide support can contact the following telephone number: +36 30 9841 963. By bank transfer: Kéretlen Figyelem Debreceni Women’s Public Association, account number: Polgári Bank ZRT 612 00261-11059802 In the notice, please write: food distribution, 2022

– wrote the organizers of the food distribution.

Ibolya Tukorané Kádár

the head of the association