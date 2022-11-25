A police building in Debrecen is being closed due to the energy crisis

Nationally, the ORFK is closing 16 police stations, 78 KMB offices, 5 highway police stations, 7 other police buildings, and 23 educational/recreational buildings – writes Alfahír.

Not only those buildings are closed temporarily or permanently, which are justified for economic reasons, but without which the service can still be provided at an adequate level. The employees working in the closing units will be placed elsewhere and the service will be provided in the same way as before.

Earlier, State Secretary Bence Rétvári admitted that “after the start of the heating season, the use of the building of some police stations was temporarily restricted”, but he said that not a single police station has been closed in recent years. However, the ORFK refuted the Fidesz politician, as the closure is permanent in 17 places, most of them, 10, are located in Veszprém county, and most of the temporary closures concern Zala county.

In our county, the building of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters at 4 Lomnic utca, Debrecen, which functions as an accommodation and conference center, is temporarily closed.

The full list can be viewed here.

debreceninap.hu