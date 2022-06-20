The city administration is preparing for a significant price increase in public transport in Debrecen

On June 23, the General Assembly of Debrecen will discuss a proposal that proposes a 10 percent increase in fares in public transport in Debrecen.

According to the draft, public transport fares in Debrecen would increase by almost 10 percent, and if the general meeting votes, the ticket purchased in advance will cost HUF 400 and the ticket exchanged by the drivers will cost HUF 500 from 1 August.

The presentation is noted by Gergely Pacza, Head of the Urban Development Department, who recalls that DKV last increased its fares by 5.3% in 2020.

According to the MNB’s information for the first quarter of 2022, inflation is expected to be 8.9% by 2022, but higher than expected on an annual basis. Taking this into account, DKV Zrt. Proposes a 9.72% increase in fares, the acceptance, and enforcement of which will increase net-fare revenues by HUF 170 million for 2022 – can be read in the draft.

Based on the above, the charges for the public service by bus, tram, and trolleybus would change from 1 August 2022 as follows:

