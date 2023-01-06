A steel plate company is developing in Debrecen with EU funding

AR-Robotics Kft., located in the western industrial park of Debrecen, is developing its technologies, competencies, and service quality with about HUF 677 million in support from the European Union – the company’s press officer informed MTI.

Balázs Farcádi said that the purpose of the investment realized from the received support is for the company dealing with the design and processing of steel sheet products to improve its production technology and marketing competencies through equipment purchases, as well as to reduce the energy consumption of the facilities within the plant by using renewable energy sources.

With the project, I would like to help the company enter the foreign market. To this end, they launch foreign market marketing activities and encourage participation in foreign exhibitions or fairs.

The planned completion of the project with a 50 percent subsidy intensity is October 31, 2024.

The net sales revenue of AR-Robotics Kft., which employs 43 people, was approximately HUF 1.3 billion in 2021 and HUF 680 million in 2020. The profit after tax increased to HUF 285 million in 2021 from HUF 29 million in the previous year.