Extension of the exhibition presenting the Bocskai treasures in the Forum in light of the great interest in it

In view of the great interest, the Fórum shopping center and the Bocskai Museum in Hajdúszoboszló are extending the exhibition presenting the Bocskai treasures, the organizers write.

The exhibition, which was originally planned to be open until January 22, is so popular among customers that it will be on display in the shopping center for four more days, until January 26. In the first week, 40 school groups and more than 1,000 visitors per day visited the Princely Treasury exhibition, which presents noble and authentic copies of the crown and scepter of Prince István Bocskai. The crown decorated with 500 original precious stones is not only beautiful but also has a very exciting story.

School groups who participate in the museum pedagogic sessions related to the exhibition will also be able to learn about this. They can also try on the costumes of the hajduks and get their hands on their weapons.

The playful, interactive history lesson was already sold out last week and was so popular among the schools that sessions had to be held several times in parallel. Due to oversubscription, the FORUM is also waiting for group appointments next week between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

On Wednesday, the museum’s traditional presentation, the “Hajdú patrol”, also aroused the curiosity of many. Traditionalists evoking the “elite soldiers” of Bocskai, i.e. the blue soldiers, marched through the shopping center in period costumes and weapons, playing music, to draw attention to the exhibition presenting the Bocskai crown. The unusual flash mob achieved its goal because a long line formed in front of the exhibition pavilion. This will probably be the case at the Friday (4:30 p.m.) and Sunday (1:00 p.m.) performances as well.

The extension is therefore not a coincidence, because all those who visit the exhibition in the Forum until January 26 will have the opportunity to view an extraordinary art treasure and learn about a glorious era of our history, the announcement reads.