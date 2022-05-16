Accident on Tram Line 1 – Trams Run in Two Stages

An accident happened on Honvéd street in Debrecen, which affects tram 1. During the police scene investigation, the trams run in two stages.

Section 1: Nagyállomás – Kálvin square – Nagyállomás

Section 2: Eötvös street – University – Eötvös street

DKV draws the passengers’ attention to the fact that the tram service between Kálvin square and Eötvös street is interrupted, the entire tram line 1 can only be used with a transfer.

Tickets validated at the start of the journey is still valid after the transfers, but it must be validated on all vehicles.

