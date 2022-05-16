Putin underwent emergency surgery, according to Italian newspaper reports, the problem is serious

Europe
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Putin underwent emergency surgery, according to Italian newspaper reports, the problem is serious

Russian President Vladimir Putin had to be transported to the hospital as a matter of urgency after the Victory Day celebration, writes La Stampa of Italy. The article was published by Magyar Hang.

The Italian newspaper knows Putin was to be hospitalized after the Victory Day celebration, where he was operated on immediately for suspected cancer.

It has indeed been spread for some time that the Russian president suffers from leukemia, but no official resolution has been received from the Kreml so far.

 

debreceninap.hu

