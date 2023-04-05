Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 31 March 2023

In the week ending 31 March 2023 the increase of EUR 39.9 million in gold and gold receivables (asset item 1) primarily reflected quarterly revaluation adjustments.

The net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) decreased by EUR 4 billion to EUR 320.2 billion. This change was due to the effects of the quarterly revaluation of assets and liabilities of EUR 5.3 billion and an increase of EUR 1.3 billion on account of customer and portfolio transactions.

The net balance of open market operations and standing facilities (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) rose by EUR 92.2 billion to EUR -2,734.6 billion. This was due primarily to the change in the level of the deposit facility (liability item 2.2) and the longer-term refinancing operations (asset item 5.2).

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) decreased by EUR 185.2 billion to EUR 5,590.5 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Quarter-end revaluation of the Eurosystem’s assets and liabilities

In line with the Eurosystem’s harmonised accounting rules, gold, foreign exchange and financial instruments (including part of the securities holdings not purchased for monetary policy purposes) are revalued at market rates and prices as at the end of each quarter.

The net impact of the revaluation on each balance sheet item as at 31 March 2023 is shown in the additional column “Difference compared with last week due to quarter-end adjustments“. The gold price and the principal exchange rates used for the revaluation of balances were as follows:

Gold: EUR 1,820.874 per fine oz.

USD: 1.0875 per EUR

JPY: 144.83 per EUR

CNY: 7.4763 per EUR

Special drawing rights: EUR 1.2373 per SDR

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).

