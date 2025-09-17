ECB wage tracker signals easing wage pressures into 2026

The ECB has updated its wage tracker with agreements signed up to August 2025 and extended the forward-looking horizon to June 2026. Early signals suggest negotiated wage growth in the euro area is set to decline and stabilise in the first half of 2026.

Key figures:

  • Negotiated wage growth (smoothed headline indicator): 4.6% in 2024, 3.2% in 2025, projected 1.7% in H1 2026.

  • Wage tracker excluding one-off payments: 4.1% in 2024, 3.8% in 2025, 2.5% in H1 2026.

  • Coverage: Employee share in forward-looking data is currently 29.7% in H1 2026, down from 46.3% in Q4 2025, but expected to rise as new agreements are signed.

Context:

  • The decline partly reflects the fading impact of large one-off inflation compensation payments made in 2024 and frontloaded wage increases in some sectors.

  • Belgium has now been added retroactively to the dataset from 2013, and the forward horizon has been pushed six months further.

  • The ECB cautions that forward-looking wage tracker data are not forecasts, but reflect the wage dynamics embedded in current collective agreements.

Core message: Preliminary data point to lower and more stable wage growth in early 2026, supporting the ECB’s broader projections of moderating compensation growth (3.4% in 2025, 2.7% in 2026).

(ecb.europa.eu)

