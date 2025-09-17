ECB wage tracker signals easing wage pressures into 2026

The ECB has updated its wage tracker with agreements signed up to August 2025 and extended the forward-looking horizon to June 2026. Early signals suggest negotiated wage growth in the euro area is set to decline and stabilise in the first half of 2026.

Key figures:

Negotiated wage growth (smoothed headline indicator): 4.6% in 2024 , 3.2% in 2025 , projected 1.7% in H1 2026 .

Wage tracker excluding one-off payments: 4.1% in 2024 , 3.8% in 2025 , 2.5% in H1 2026 .

Coverage: Employee share in forward-looking data is currently 29.7% in H1 2026, down from 46.3% in Q4 2025, but expected to rise as new agreements are signed.

Context:

The decline partly reflects the fading impact of large one-off inflation compensation payments made in 2024 and frontloaded wage increases in some sectors.

Belgium has now been added retroactively to the dataset from 2013, and the forward horizon has been pushed six months further.

The ECB cautions that forward-looking wage tracker data are not forecasts, but reflect the wage dynamics embedded in current collective agreements.

Core message: Preliminary data point to lower and more stable wage growth in early 2026, supporting the ECB’s broader projections of moderating compensation growth (3.4% in 2025, 2.7% in 2026).

