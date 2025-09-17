Luis de Guindos on ECB independence, euro area stability, and the digital euro

In an interview with Die Welt, ECB Vice-President Luis de Guindos discussed financial stability, monetary policy, and Europe’s economic challenges amid global uncertainty.

Key points:

Central bank independence: De Guindos stressed that the ECB’s legally guaranteed independence protects against inflation and fiscal dominance, contrasting this with political pressures facing the US Federal Reserve. Monetary policy must remain guided by treaties and the mandate of price stability.

Euro area fiscal stability: He emphasized the importance of fiscal rules and political stability in maintaining confidence, noting that excessive deficits (e.g., in France) require attention but are not currently threatening systemic stability. The ECB monitors sovereign bond spreads but sees no urgent risk warranting the use of the Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI).

European solidarity and reform: De Guindos defended EU cohesion funds like Next Generation EU, stressing that structural reforms, competitiveness, and sound banking systems, rather than transfers alone, drive long-term success in countries like Spain. He highlighted Germany’s resilience and adaptability in the changing global economy.

Monetary policy stance: The ECB’s recent decision to keep rates unchanged reflects current inflation, projections, and cautious assessment of geopolitical and economic uncertainties. He reiterated that markets are not always reliable predictors and that the ECB must act prudently.

Digital euro and stablecoins: De Guindos confirmed that the digital euro and stablecoins can coexist. The ECB aims to introduce a secure and legally supported digital euro by 2026–2027, while monitoring the global stablecoin market and advocating coordinated international regulation.