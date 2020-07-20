Registered Covid-19 Cases in Hungary Increase By 18

The number of registered coronavirus infections in Hungary has increased by 18, to 4,333, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Sunday morning.

The number of fatalities remained unchanged at 596, while 3,223 have made a recovery. There are 514 active infections and 82 coronavirus patients are in hospital, three on ventilators. Fully 5,486 people are in official home quarantine, while the number of tests carried out stands at 307,846.

New restrictions on entering the country came into force on Wednesday with the aim of preventing the import of infections from abroad. Foreign countries have been classed into three categories: red, yellow, green. The authorities are screening arrivals and taking action based on the severity of the infection rate in each country. This can include ordering home quarantine for 14 days and compulsory testing. The government and the Chief Medical Officer review the classification of the countries on a weekly basis. To avoid a flare-up of the epidemic, the government has cancelled the celebrations that draw large crowds on the August 20 national holiday, including the fireworks and the air show. Meanwhile, gatherings of more than 500 people are banned until August 15.

Most infections have been registered in Budapest (2,012), followed by Pest County (656) and the counties of Fejér (379), Komárom-Esztergom (308) and Zala (263). Tolna County has the fewest infections (13).

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay