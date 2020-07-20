Government Launches HuF 2 BN SME Support Scheme

Economy
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Government Launches HuF 2 BN SME Support Scheme

Hungary’s government is launching a new 2 billion forint (EUR 5.7m) scheme to support small and medium-sized businesses, Péter Szijjártó, the foreign affairs and trade minister, said on Facebook over the weekend.

Starting on Aug. 3, SMEs looking to build their brand abroad, prepare smaller investment projects or set up online distribution channels will be invited to bid for a maximum of 50 million forints in government support, the minister said. The new era of the global economy set to emerge from the novel coronavirus pandemic presents both challenges and opportunities to countries like Hungary that rely heavily on exports, Szijjártó added. This is why the government has decided to launch a new support scheme for Hungarian SMEs that can take advantage of the new era and be successful on foreign markets, he said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Airbus Sets Up Helicopter Oarts JV with Hungarian State

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Socialists Demand Saving Lake Balaton from Becoming “Symbol for Oligarchs”

Tóháti Zsuzsa

ECB and National Bank of Serbia set up repo line to provide euro liquidity

Orsolya Majláth

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *