LMP Demands Effective Green Authority to Protect Lake Balaton

Opposition LMP said over the weekend that an effective green authority was much needed in order to protect the reeds around Lake Balaton in western Hungary.

Co-leader Erzsébet Schmuck said on Facebook that the reeds played an important role in preserving water quality and were home to a diverse fauna and flora. Reeds have recently been cut in many areas around the lake in order to give way to beaches and buildings in their place, she said. This has become possible because the government had weakened the institutional system for environmental and nature protection, she said. The law on construction has also been eased and those that damage the environment when building houses along the lake get away with it simply by paying a fine, she added.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay