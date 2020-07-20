Palkovics Discusses Road Safety, Future of Hungarian Motorsport with FIA President

Innovation and Technology Minister László Palkovics discussed road safety measures and strategic matters concerning the future of motor racing in Hungary with Jean Todt, president of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), in Budapest over the weekend.

The talks touched on the road safety targets included in the United Nations’ sustainable development goals, the Ministry of Innovation and Technology said in a statement, noting that Todt is also the UN Secretary-General’s special envoy for road safety. Todt expressed his satisfaction with the progress made by the Hungarian government so far and advised that Hungary continue to take firm measures to reduce the number of road accidents.

Palkovics briefed Todt on the state of road safety in Hungary and the two officials discussed the conditions for sustainable transport as well as the European Union’s road safety targets. As regards Hungarian motorsports, Palkovics assured the FIA president that the country was prepared to address the challenges presented by the pandemic as regards its motor racing events and that organisers, epidemiological experts and the government consult on the matter on a regular basis. Palkovics and Todt also discussed the establishment of the Hungarian Motorsport Development Agency (HUMDA) aimed at advancing the implementation of a long-term development strategy approved in the spring.

At a separate meeting with Todt and Formula One group chairman Chase Carey at the Hungaroring racetrack, Palkovics briefed Carey on Hungary’s plan to build another race circuit with the aim of hosting a MotoGP race there, Hungaroring Sport, the organiser of the Hungarian Grand Prix, said in a statement. The minister added that the government will soon set up an agency “that can connect players in the fields of technology and sports with the state”.

